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WHY So Much SUFFERING In The World? World War 3?!
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12 views • February 03, 2019
Why is there so much suffering in our world? We are on the brink of WORLD WAR III because we refuse to learn how to live the right way. Let's learn and start now!
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Visit positivityink.com for more positive messages and truth. Add positivity to your life one moment at a time!
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