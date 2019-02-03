WARNING GRAPHIC: Proof That Late Term Abortion Is MURDER

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"Late term abortion" is a term used to water down the fact that it is in fact MURDER of a human being. Abortion has nothing to do with a "woman's rights". If a woman who views this video can honestly say that it's okay to have an abortion because it's "her body", or that a late term abortion has anything to do with planning parenthood or reproductive healthcare, then she doesn't have a soul.