© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How People Got To Jesus
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • February 03, 2019
02/03/19-Preaching-(Sun AM Service)
He Went To Them, Were Brought To Him, Came Back To Him, Intrigued By Him, Invited By Him, Searched For Him, And Found Him. Bible: John 4:1-7
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
He Went To Them, Were Brought To Him, Came Back To Him, Intrigued By Him, Invited By Him, Searched For Him, And Found Him. Bible: John 4:1-7
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.