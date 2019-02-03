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Xhale City Vape Shop employee has epic meltdown over Trump Shirt
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24 views • February 03, 2019
Vape shop clerk in Atlanta has epic meltdown and assaults based Chad Trump supporter who trolls him mercilessly - calls him the "N word" in front of a Black American.
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