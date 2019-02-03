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The True Religion of Peace
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49 views • February 03, 2019
What is the true religion of peace? Taking into account my recent track on Sharia Law, many Muslims have actually been arguing with me that Islam is "the religion of peace." The real religion of peace, however, along with the initial step into genuine spirituality, is not actually a religion at all. It has a name 5 letters long, yet it isn't spelled ISLAM. It is spelled V – – – –
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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