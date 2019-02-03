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You Are the Free Press, Stupid
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18 views • February 03, 2019
The clampdown on free speech is quickening. Even this very video report is being re-uploaded after being removed from social media. What can you do to express yourself without limitations or retaliation?
Back in April 2018, Kentucky was voting whether to honor its prior teacher pension obligations. Coincidentally, IMS had just made new press passes. It was a perfect time to test out the effectiveness of the independent journalist press pass.
Back in April 2018, Kentucky was voting whether to honor its prior teacher pension obligations. Coincidentally, IMS had just made new press passes. It was a perfect time to test out the effectiveness of the independent journalist press pass.
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