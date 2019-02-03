© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mitch McConnell Threatens President Trump
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • February 03, 2019
Mitch "Deep State" McConnell threatens President Trump with a Senate vote to block any Declared National Emergency relating to building the wall.
Previous Video about National Emergencies
https://www.brighteon.com/5996129173001
Congressional Approval Link
https://news.gallup.com/poll/1600/congress-public.aspx
Previous Video about National Emergencies
https://www.brighteon.com/5996129173001
Congressional Approval Link
https://news.gallup.com/poll/1600/congress-public.aspx
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.