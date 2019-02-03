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Sharia Law
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136 views • February 03, 2019
Sharia Law is a track off "The Flat Earth Movement Album" available here:
https://ericdubay.bandcamp.com/
https://itunes.apple.com/us/author/eric-dubay/id766114364?mt=11
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2tg6e4I5At3tK4CDSRv6X9
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=sr_nr_i_20?rh=k%3Aeric+dubay%2Ci%3Apopular&keywords=eric+dubay&ie=UTF8&qid=1539316031
Lyrics: This Inuit chick had an ass fantastic, her Eskimo bro implied it was plastic, I said I dunno go ask that Alaskan, but it was too cold so...
https://ericdubay.bandcamp.com/
https://itunes.apple.com/us/author/eric-dubay/id766114364?mt=11
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2tg6e4I5At3tK4CDSRv6X9
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=sr_nr_i_20?rh=k%3Aeric+dubay%2Ci%3Apopular&keywords=eric+dubay&ie=UTF8&qid=1539316031
Lyrics: This Inuit chick had an ass fantastic, her Eskimo bro implied it was plastic, I said I dunno go ask that Alaskan, but it was too cold so...
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