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ELECTROMAGNETIC PLASMA CHAOS 2019 - Something is Happening!!! | WatchmanReview
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114 views • February 03, 2019
Something is beginning to happen around the globe. Transformer substations are exploding, strange plasma lights are appearing, and records are being broken everywhere. So...what gives? Are we now in the throws of a Polar Shift - or is it something equally devastating? Whatever it is, I believe "it" has begun.
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