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02.2.19 To Restore Our Constitutional Republic, Learn the 33 Strategies of War
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26 views • February 03, 2019
The Art of War is to Win Without Bloodshed or the use of force with the minimum necessary use of violence. Deep state globalists declared war on America; are engaged in a coup d’état to bring down President Trump. We are in a culture & info war.
33 Strategies: https://youtu.be/Z1LGhnE4Aa4
https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
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33 Strategies: https://youtu.be/Z1LGhnE4Aa4
https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
donate: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/donate/
Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
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