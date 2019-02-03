© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global Alert News - #182 - Dane Wigington
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • February 03, 2019
Well, we're almost there. Scientists acknowledge but refuse to report on the bleak, no-return threshold the Earth has crossed with all life on it. Just like the Titanic...they won't officially and publicly admit it's now too late. We are currently in a mass extinction event with little chance of recovery. It's not what people want to hear, so they'll wait until the last possible moment, when it's already so brutally obvious..to admit that Planet Ship Earth has hit the iceberg named "Humanity".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.