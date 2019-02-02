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Barcoding the Homeless
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47 views • February 02, 2019
The latest episode of "The Jim Stroud Show" explores an experiment in the UK where the homeless are given barcodes so as to receive cashless donations. Listen to a preview now and/or hear the entire episode on my website at www.JimStroud.com.
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