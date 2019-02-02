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Dems Reject Governor Who Supports Post-Birth 'Abortions'
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15 views • February 02, 2019
Politicians used to curry favor by kissing babies, but Virginia Governor Ralph Northam hopes his 'politically correct' stand of extending abortion to newborns will win you over. However, a controversial photo from 1984 is losing him support among Democrats.
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