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A Darkness That Must Be Brought Into The Light
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3 views • February 02, 2019
We the peoples of the world have a right to be angry . . .
For Israel is a complete injustice and epitomizes the notion that Might Makes Right. Millions have died in order to bring this false state into existence.
People in general are just beginning to see what the Palestinians knew all along. Hence all the censorship that is going on when critical thinking about the whole Zionist concept takes place . . .
For Israel is a complete injustice and epitomizes the notion that Might Makes Right. Millions have died in order to bring this false state into existence.
People in general are just beginning to see what the Palestinians knew all along. Hence all the censorship that is going on when critical thinking about the whole Zionist concept takes place . . .
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