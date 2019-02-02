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Dem governor under fire for shocking racist yearbook image
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5 views • February 02, 2019
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's difficult week ends with another scandal on the heels of his controversial comments on late-term abortion. An image on Northam's medical school yearbook page shows two men, one in blackface and one in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood; Peter Doocy reports.
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