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02.2.19 Legal to Lie to Congress!
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11 views • February 02, 2019
The new 1996 revised section 1001 of title 18, USC makes it legal to lie to congress, the FBI and the courts! This is a get out of jail free card. Welcome to the Lawless Left!
https://www.justice.gov/jm/criminal-resource-manual-902-1996-amendments-18-usc-1001
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https://www.justice.gov/jm/criminal-resource-manual-902-1996-amendments-18-usc-1001
https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
donations: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/donate/
Digital Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
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