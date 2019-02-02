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Agnotology in Vaccines Book Reading - Chapter 3 Part D
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1 view • February 02, 2019
Well...today's video comes to you courtesy of the birds that wouldn't shut-up mid video, haha! That's what you get for creating on the fly without a sound booth :)
Enjoy! (yes, including the early morning songbirds!)
Agnotology means 'Culturally induced ignorance by the publication of inaccurate or misleading scientific data.
If you want to buy the book then get your good self on over to http://bit.ly/buyagnobook
Enjoy! (yes, including the early morning songbirds!)
Agnotology means 'Culturally induced ignorance by the publication of inaccurate or misleading scientific data.
If you want to buy the book then get your good self on over to http://bit.ly/buyagnobook
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