NUTFLIX BOT BOX

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i'm not a subscriber. i get stuff from torrents. i'm fond of movie reviews, because they are such propaganda pieces to indoctrinate the masses. it's good to separate the fact from the fiction. you can see so many agendas portrayed. if you haven't seen Bird Box, this has some spoilers in it. beware. happy viewing.