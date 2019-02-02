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But Why Would They Lie!? Mantra of the Ball-Earther
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91 views • February 02, 2019
Incessantly asking why the world’s governments would lie about flat Earth when you haven’t yet actually done your due diligence in researching the hundreds of proofs, experiments and evidence easily and widely available showing beyond the shadow of any doubt that Earth is absolutely flat, is like coming upon a bloody homicidal crime scene with your eyes closed and refusing to believe it happened because you can’t fathom the perpetrator’s motive, and until someone offers you a motive...
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