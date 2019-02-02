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YouTube has been deleting and censoring Godtaughtmehow videos at an unprecedented rate...
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51 views • February 02, 2019
World War 3 is coming and The Truth will be the first thing that evil will try
to cover-up. "The first casualty of war is the truth."
Matthew 10:26 Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall
not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known.
Live in love,
Peace.
GodTaughtMeHow BitChute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/godtaughtmehow/
GodTaughtMeHow Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/godtaughtmehow
JAHTruth.net
to cover-up. "The first casualty of war is the truth."
Matthew 10:26 Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall
not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known.
Live in love,
Peace.
GodTaughtMeHow BitChute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/godtaughtmehow/
GodTaughtMeHow Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/godtaughtmehow
JAHTruth.net
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