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Israel Admits Giving Aid & Comfort to Enemies of America
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5 views • February 02, 2019
In his final days as the Israel Defense Forces’ Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Gadi Eisenkot confirmed, on the record, that Israel had directly supported anti-Assad Syrian rebel factions in the Golan Heights by arming them.
This revelation marks a direct break from Israel’s previous media policy on such matters. (lying about it and doing feel good cover ops like toy runs) Until now, Israel has insisted it has only provided humanitarian aid to civilians
This revelation marks a direct break from Israel’s previous media policy on such matters. (lying about it and doing feel good cover ops like toy runs) Until now, Israel has insisted it has only provided humanitarian aid to civilians
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