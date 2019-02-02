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Roger Stone rips media coverage of his arrest
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101 views • February 02, 2019
Former Trump aide Roger Stone talks about the FBI raid on his home and other details about his arrest on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' #Tucker #FoxNews
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