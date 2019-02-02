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Don't Tell the MSM, But We're Experiencing a Right-To-Carry Revolution
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620 views • February 02, 2019
"The Right-to-Carry Revolution that has been going on since the 1980s has been moving in one direction and in one direction only. This progress has been slow but steady in one direction." —Cam Edwards
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