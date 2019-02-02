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Illinois Lawmakers Want Your Guns and Your Social Media Passwords
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29 views • February 02, 2019
"They purposefully are not specifying [what they're looking for]. They allow the devil to lie deep within the details so they can pass disarmament as quickly and as effortlessly as possible." —Dana Loesch
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