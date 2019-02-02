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Cuomo's Apathy to Non-Compliance Exposes His True Motives Behind Gun Control
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3 views • February 02, 2019
"If [gun-control legislation] was really about public safety, you'd think these politicians would be screaming and hollering. Gov. Cuomo is so eager to put gun-control laws on the books. Wouldn't he be strictly enforcing this law that he got on the books? But it's not about public safety. It's about public relations." —Cam Edwards
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