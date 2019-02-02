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Full Show – Amazon Caught Watching Customers In Their Homes – 02/01/2019
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915 views • February 02, 2019
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is suggesting a 90% tax on the wealthy. Also, media giant YouTube broke its own search engine in order to favor corporate media outlets. Joining today’s show is Roger Stone delivering exclusive intel on his next move against the Deep State. Paul Joseph Watson reveals how Big Tech is keeping people in the dark by rigging search results. Furthermore, citizen-journalist Laura Loomer explains her groundbreaking tactics against the fringe-left.
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