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Laura Loomer Endures Arrests And Censorship To Bring Truth To The World
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672 views • February 02, 2019
Independent Reporter laura Loomer challenges the Democrat's offer to take in any person seeking refuge by demanding the very services from them directly. Along with her relentless investigation into the Vegas shooting, and restless coverage Loomer battles censorship.
https://www.infowars.com/live-laura-loomer-seeks-sanctuary-at-gavin-newsoms-governors-mansion/
https://www.infowars.com/censored-laura-loomer-addresses-twitter-ban-in-statement/
https://www.infowars.com/live-laura-loomer-seeks-sanctuary-at-gavin-newsoms-governors-mansion/
https://www.infowars.com/censored-laura-loomer-addresses-twitter-ban-in-statement/
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