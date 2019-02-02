© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN Was Tipped Off By FBI Raid On Roger Stone Raid - War Room Full Show
Follow
0
Share
Report
92 views • February 02, 2019
Stacked lineup on the War Room today as Rob Dew brings on Roger Stone to discuss the FBI raid on his home, conveniently covered by CNN. Owen Shroyer to recap his Washington DC trip, Laura Loomer on her recent mission to Gov. Newsom’s house and Greg Reese and Savanah Hernandez recapping this week’s breaking news.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.