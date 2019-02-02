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Reporter Who Begged For Sanctuary Arrested At Governor Newsom’s House
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431 views • February 02, 2019
Laura Loomer recently made a trip to Governor Gavin Newsom's home where she begged to receive "sanctuary status" similar to the status given to illegal aliens in his state. She was promptly denied sanctuary and arrested. Laura joins Alex to discuss her arrest as well as the reaction of the police.
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