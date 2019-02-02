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Quarter Ounce Beef is All You Get . . . MAYBE! - Sporkplode 29
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8 views • February 02, 2019
Patricia Spork chats beef, diet, water, blood clinics and abortion. Since Patricia doesn't always recall facts when running her mouth, she advises you to read these articles:
https://news.yahoo.com/human-diet-causing-catastrophic-damage-planet-study-005106550.html https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-12-31-medical-treatment-imbues-older-adults-with-teen-blood-vampirism.html and https://www.christianpost.com/news/7-states-already-allow-abortion-up-to-birth-not-just-new-york.html
https://news.yahoo.com/human-diet-causing-catastrophic-damage-planet-study-005106550.html https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-12-31-medical-treatment-imbues-older-adults-with-teen-blood-vampirism.html and https://www.christianpost.com/news/7-states-already-allow-abortion-up-to-birth-not-just-new-york.html
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