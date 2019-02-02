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((( WAKE UP ))) Globalist Master Plan: Getting Humanity To Adapt To Its Own Extermination
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9 views • February 02, 2019
Alex Jones reveals the globalists' master plan and the ultimate long, con-game they play on humanity. The question is, are humans across planet Earth going to stand up and fight back against it?
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