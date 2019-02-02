© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Is Roger Stone Being Prosecuted When Many Democrats Have Lied To Congress
Follow
0
Share
Report
196 views • February 02, 2019
Roger Stone is being raked over the coals in the desperate attempt to tie the Trump campaign to Russian overlording. Meanwhile, everyone under the democrat banner is allowed to lie to congress with impunity.
https://www.infowars.com/trump-wants-to-know-where-hillary-clinton-indictment-is-after-roger-stone-arrest/
https://www.infowars.com/sundar-pichai-lies-to-congress-about-google-tracking-location-of-users/
https://www.infowars.com/dem-lawmaker-looks-like-zuckerberg-lied-to-congress/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-wants-to-know-where-hillary-clinton-indictment-is-after-roger-stone-arrest/
https://www.infowars.com/sundar-pichai-lies-to-congress-about-google-tracking-location-of-users/
https://www.infowars.com/dem-lawmaker-looks-like-zuckerberg-lied-to-congress/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.