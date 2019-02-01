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Hijacked Amazon Nest System Terrorizes Family, Learn The Rest Of The Story
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274 views • February 01, 2019
Alex Jones presents a local news report that details how a family's Amazon Nest home system was hijacked by an unknown personal spy who tried to talk to their infant son while he was alone in his crib and later adjusted the thermostat in his nursery, raising the temperature to 90°F.
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