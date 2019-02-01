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Daily Caller reporter slams Dems for ‘covering up’ Imran Awan scandal
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110 views • February 01, 2019
Luke Rosiak, investigative reporter at The Daily Caller, discusses his new book “Obstruction of Justice” and how the Democrats "covered up" the Imran Awan scandal.
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