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Venezuela vs France = #WagTheDog
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5 views • February 01, 2019
Ian R Crane
VENEZUELA is under sustained attack by the Global Corporatists , who are determined to get control of the Countries 300Bn Barrel Oil Reserves ... a quest being driven by arch socio-psychopath John Bolton, who believes that he was put on Earth for the sole reason of initiating World War Three.
VENEZUELA is under sustained attack by the Global Corporatists , who are determined to get control of the Countries 300Bn Barrel Oil Reserves ... a quest being driven by arch socio-psychopath John Bolton, who believes that he was put on Earth for the sole reason of initiating World War Three.
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