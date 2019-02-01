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Russian airplane in Venezuela sparks rumors of gold theft by Maduro ally
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11 views • February 01, 2019
Jan. 31, 2019– Mary Greeley News – The sudden appearance of a Russian jetliner at an airport in Caracas this week fueled rumors that embattled President Nicolas Maduro’s ally was going to help him swipe 20 tons of Venezuela’s gold reserves.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=80898
https://marygreeley.com/?p=80898
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