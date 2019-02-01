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Full Show- Globalists Launch Pincer Attack Of Abortion And Gun Control In War Against Humanity
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22 views • February 01, 2019
Having gained a modicum of power in the federal government, the Democrats have gone into full insanity mode. This is equaled and surpassed by the Democrats in State governments, who are aggressively pushing gun control and infanticide on their own citizens. Patriot Nurse joins Harrison Smith to discuss the simple fact that these mind-controlled NWO zombies have passed beyond the reach of reasonable discussion.
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