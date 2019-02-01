© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking! Youtube Has Already Implemented Project Dragonfly In America
Follow
0
Share
Report
359 views • February 01, 2019
New evidence uncovered by Paul Joseph Watson and Mark Dice reveals YouTube is currently manipulating their algorithm to bury videos they disagree with.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.