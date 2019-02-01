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"You Can't Reason With People Like This!" The Patriot Nurse UNLOADS On The Brainwashed Baby-Killing and Gun-Grabbing Dems
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73 views • February 01, 2019
Harrison is joined by Patriot Nurse and they discuss the abortion bill that has been passed in Virginia and also get into how the Democrats want to take the guns away.
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