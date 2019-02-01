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Push-back: Transgenders Banned From Power-lifting And Parents Stand Up Against LGBT Indoctrination In School
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336 views • February 01, 2019
USA Powerlifting has banned all transgender women from competing as women, even as a trans powerlifter in Minnesota recently won a state championship with another association, setting a state record.
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