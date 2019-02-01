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The Border Wall Is Goal-line Defense - It's Time To Focus On What's Happening The Previous 99 Yards
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9 views • February 01, 2019
Harrison breaks down why the border wall is the last line of defense and also what Trump needs to do in order for him to get the funding for the wall.
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