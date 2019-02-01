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WORLD EXCLUSIVE! Video And Affidavit Confirm CNN Staged Criminal Raid On Roger Stone’s House
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World exclusive! Roger Stone’s neighbor has signed an affidavit claiming they saw the CNN truck pull up 30 minutes before the FBI arrived proving they were tipped off about the raid.
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