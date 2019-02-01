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The U.S. And Russia Are Stocking Up on Missiles and Nukes for A Different Kind of War
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15 views • February 01, 2019
Feb. 1, 2019– Mary Greeley News – At a Russian base on the Baltic Sea, construction is underway to house a new generation of nuclear-capable missiles.
Tent-like structures have popped up to shelter the mobile missile system, known as Iskander, which is capable of firing weapons with both conventional and nuclear warheads. Recent satellite imagery of the territory, known as Kaliningrad also shows that old buildings on the base are being demolished.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=80952
Tent-like structures have popped up to shelter the mobile missile system, known as Iskander, which is capable of firing weapons with both conventional and nuclear warheads. Recent satellite imagery of the territory, known as Kaliningrad also shows that old buildings on the base are being demolished.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=80952
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