© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
02.1.19 12-20K Alien Hordes On-Route to Invade Southern Border
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • February 01, 2019
DOD Vice Admiral Mike Gilday says 3 separate invasion hordes moving through Mexico en-route to our Southern border. He believe that 5,000 active military troops on the border is sufficient to prevent border breaches between the ports of entry. The US is prepared to defend our border.
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/immigration/item/31342-more-troops-headed-to-border-pentagon-tracking-12k-illegal-aliens-heading-this-way
https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/immigration/item/31342-more-troops-headed-to-border-pentagon-tracking-12k-illegal-aliens-heading-this-way
https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.