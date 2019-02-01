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The Friday Vlog 📷 | Roger Stone ARRESTED | BuzzFeed HuffPo Layoffs
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1 view • February 01, 2019
This week we're taking a look at the wee hours of the morning FBI arrest of Roger Stone. CNN just so happened to be on the ground at the time. Will the laid-off employees of BuzzFeed and Huffington have a future in coding?
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