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Roger Stone got caught up in a very politicized investigation: Andrew McCarthy
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1 view • February 01, 2019
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy on how former Trump associate Roger Stone pleaded not guilty to special counsel Robert Mueller’s charges and said that Mueller is going to attempt to charge President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence with a “hoped-up frame of Russian collusion,” in order to make Nancy Pelosi president.
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