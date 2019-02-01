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((( WAKE UP ))) Full Show – World Shocked By Virginia’s Harvesting Of Healthy Children’s Organs – 01/31/2019
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9 views • February 01, 2019
Aside from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's open endorsement of post-birth abortion, Infowars' Roger Stone exclusively delivers a press conference in Washington D.C. with Owen Shroyer at his side to fight back against the mainstream media and their phony Russian collusion narrative led by the deep state mercenary, Robert Mueller. Joining Alex Jones on today’s show is American Attorney Robert Barnes discussing his fight to help the Covington teens against the media
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