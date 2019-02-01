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((( WAKE UP ))) Trump Just Stopped A Leftist Coup With The 9th Circuit
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18 views • February 01, 2019
Democrats are in full meltdown as President Trump has used his authority to stop a leftist coup from taking hold in the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. Robert Barnes joins Alex to discuss the good news.
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