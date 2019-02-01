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Daisy and the Terfs
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50 views • February 01, 2019
I make a video response to Daisy Cousens' discussion "Transgenderism vs Feminism. Who wins?"
https://youtu.be/oCqWsJO3YjU
The video I got the Camile Paglia quote from is "Fake Female Friendships":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtSi3S6dU4w
https://youtu.be/oCqWsJO3YjU
The video I got the Camile Paglia quote from is "Fake Female Friendships":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtSi3S6dU4w
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