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Giant Human Beings Existed
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233 views • February 01, 2019
The Titans, Cyclops, Paul Bunyan, Pecos Bill, the Jolly Green Giant, or Jack’s Beanstock Giant: all these characters bring to mind fictional “mythological” imaginings, but what about in actual literal Earth history? Many people assume these so-called “tall-tales” have no basis in fact, but is that true? From the Bible to Greek mythology, Native American legends to conquistador diaries, nursery rhymes to newspapers, from Josephus and Homer to modern day historical accounts and archeological...
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